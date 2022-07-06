Salesperson killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A vendor was killed after falling from a train at Darul Ihsan Railway Station on Wednesday.

The Rescue1122 said Sajid of Chak No 36-Salarwala fell down from the trainand died instantly.

The Railways police handed over the body to the family.