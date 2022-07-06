- Home
Salesperson Killed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A vendor was killed after falling from a train at Darul Ihsan Railway Station on Wednesday.
The Rescue1122 said Sajid of Chak No 36-Salarwala fell down from the trainand died instantly.
