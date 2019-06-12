UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salient Features Of Custom Duty, Regulatory Duty Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:26 AM

Salient features of custom duty, regulatory duty measures

Following are the salient features of custom duty and regulatory duty measures proposed by the government for FY 2019-20 To standardize printing and preservation of Holy Quran, import of good quality duty free art paper is being allowed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Following are the salient features of custom duty and regulatory duty measures proposed by the government for FY 2019-20 To standardize printing and preservation of Holy Quran, import of good quality duty free art paper is being allowed.

Exemption of Custom Duty (CD) on 18 medicinal inputs/items Exemption of CD on Modular/ Particle Free Operation Theatre Exemption of CD on medicines for certain rare diseases Incentive to promote tourism by reducing duty on pre-fabricated structures for hotels Incentivizing local industry Exemption of CD on more than 1650 raw materials/industrial inputs Reduction of CD on writing and printing papers Exemption of CD on Raw- materials of paper industry Exemption of CD on import of wood Reduction of CD on glass board for LED panel manufacturing Reduction of CD on input goods for paper based liquid food packaging industry Reduction of CD on acetic acid Reduction of CD on non-woven fabrics Exemption of CD on machinery parts/ accessories for textile sector Exemption of CD on elastomeric yarn Rationalization of CD on aluminium beverage cans and inputs thereof Exemption of CD on raw material for hemodialyzers used by kidney patients Tariff rationalization on home appliance sector Reduction of CD on base oil as input for coning oil, white oil and other textile oils Reduction of CD on raw material for manufacturing of pre-sensitized printing plates Exemption of CD on preparations for metal surfaces as input for solar panels Exemption of CD on foundation cloth Reduction of duty on wooden sheets for veneering Reduction of CD on oxalic acid Reduction of CD on raw material of powder coating industry Reduction of CD on raw material for paper sizing agents Reduction of CD on bobbins and spools of paperboard Exemption of CD for hydrocracker industry for oil refining Rationalization of tariff structure for SIM card manufacturing industry Reduction of Regulatory Duty (RD) on mobile phones Reduction of RD on smuggling prone items and other industrial inputs Reduction of RD on tyres Increase in rate of additional customs duty for non-essential items Withdrawal of exemption on import of LNG

Related Topics

Import Mobile Oil Textile Government Industry

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.