Salient features of custom duty, regulatory duty measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Following are the salient features of custom duty and regulatory duty measures proposed by the government for FY 2019-20 To standardize printing and preservation of Holy Quran, import of good quality duty free art paper is being allowed.

Exemption of Custom Duty (CD) on 18 medicinal inputs/items Exemption of CD on Modular/ Particle Free Operation Theatre Exemption of CD on medicines for certain rare diseases Incentive to promote tourism by reducing duty on pre-fabricated structures for hotels Incentivizing local industry Exemption of CD on more than 1650 raw materials/industrial inputs Reduction of CD on writing and printing papers Exemption of CD on Raw- materials of paper industry Exemption of CD on import of wood Reduction of CD on glass board for LED panel manufacturing Reduction of CD on input goods for paper based liquid food packaging industry Reduction of CD on acetic acid Reduction of CD on non-woven fabrics Exemption of CD on machinery parts/ accessories for textile sector Exemption of CD on elastomeric yarn Rationalization of CD on aluminium beverage cans and inputs thereof Exemption of CD on raw material for hemodialyzers used by kidney patients Tariff rationalization on home appliance sector Reduction of CD on base oil as input for coning oil, white oil and other textile oils Reduction of CD on raw material for manufacturing of pre-sensitized printing plates Exemption of CD on preparations for metal surfaces as input for solar panels Exemption of CD on foundation cloth Reduction of duty on wooden sheets for veneering Reduction of CD on oxalic acid Reduction of CD on raw material of powder coating industry Reduction of CD on raw material for paper sizing agents Reduction of CD on bobbins and spools of paperboard Exemption of CD for hydrocracker industry for oil refining Rationalization of tariff structure for SIM card manufacturing industry Reduction of Regulatory Duty (RD) on mobile phones Reduction of RD on smuggling prone items and other industrial inputs Reduction of RD on tyres Increase in rate of additional customs duty for non-essential items Withdrawal of exemption on import of LNG