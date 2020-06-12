UrduPoint.com
Salient Features Of Custom Duty, Regulatory Duty Measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Following are the salient features of custom duty and regulatory duty measures proposed by the government for FY 2020-21.

- Exemption of additional custom duties on those tariff lines which are now at 0% customs duty in tariff.

- Reduction of custom duty on 40 raw materials of various industries.

- Tariff rationalization under National Tariff Policy 2019, by reducing customs duty on 90 tariff lines from 11% to 3% and 0%.

- Allowing the exemption on import of raw material to those Nashiran-e-Quran also who do not have their own in-house printing facility.

- Reduction in regulatory duty from 12.5% and17.5% to 6% and11%, respectively on Hot Rolled Coils (HRC) of Iron and steel falling under PCT codes 7208, 7225 and 7226, respectively.

- On the request of various local industries, a number of their inputs/intermediary raw materials are being allowed concessional import under new serial number of the fifth schedule through IOCO quota determination.

- Exemption of custom duties on import of raw materials by manufacturers of Butyl Acetate.

- Exemption of custom duty on import of raw material by manufacturer of syringes and saline infusion sets.

- Exemption of customs duties on import of raw material by manufacturers of buttons.

- Reduction in custom duty on import of raw material by manufacturers of interlining/buckram.

- Reduction of custom duty and exemption of additional custom duty and regulatory duty on import of raw materials by manufacturers of Wire rod . Exemption of custom duties and regulatory duty on import of machinery, equipment and other project related items for setting up of internet cable landing stations.

- Exemption of custom duties on import of raw material by beverage can manufacturers.

- Reduction in Custom duty and exemption from Additional custom duty on import of raw material by food packaging industry .

- Exemption from custom duties on import of 61 COVID19 related items, which was due to expire on June 20 has been extended due to the continuation of pandemic.

- Exemption from 2% ACD on import of edible oils and oil seeds under PM's COVID19 Relief Package has been extended.

- Exemption of duties and taxes on import of Dietetic Foods for Children with inherited metabolic disorders.

- Exemption of all duties and taxes on import of Diagnostic Kits for Cancer and coronavirus.

- Exemption of Customs duties on inputs of ready to use Supplementary Foods (RUSF).

- Exemption of Customs duties on import of life saving drug Meglumine Antimonite for treatment of leishmaniasis.

- Extension up to 2023, in exemption of customs duties on imports for setting up new industries in erstwhile FATA area.

- Reduction in regulatory duty on smuggling prone items to bring these items under legal imports - Regulatory duty on several industrial inputs is also being reduced to decrease their cost of doing business - Tariff protection for domestic industry by increasing/levy of regulatory duty on import of those items which are also locally manufactured- Incentivizing soap manufacturing industry by reducing rate of Additional customs duty on Palm Stearin- Enhancing scope of concessions available to Special Economic Zones.

