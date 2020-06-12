UrduPoint.com
Salient Features Of Federal Budget 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

The budget 2020-21 announced here on Friday has the following salient features: The total outlay of budget 202021 is Rs7,294.9 billion. This size is 11% lower than the size of budget estimates 2019-20

There source availability during 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs6,314.9 billion against Rs 4,917.2 billion in the budget estimates of 2019-20.

The net revenue receipts for 2020-21 have been estimated at Rs3,699.5 billion indicating an increase of 6.7% over the budget estimates of 2019-20.

The provincial share in federal taxes is estimated at Rs2,873.7 billion during 2020-21, which is 11.7% lower than the budget estimates for 2019-20.

The net capital receipts for 2020-21 have been estimated at Rs1,463.2 billion against the budget estimates of Rs831.7 billion in 2019-20 reflecting an increase of 75.

93%.

The external receipts in 2020-21 are estimated at Rs2,222.9 billion this shows an decrease of 26.7% over the budget estimates for 2019-20.

The overall expenditure during 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs7,294.9 billion, out of which the current expenditure is Rs6,345 billion.

The development expenditure outside PSDP has been estimated at Rs70.0billion in the budget 2020-21.

The size of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2020-21 is Rs1,324 billion.

Out of his, Rs676billion has been allocated to provinces.

Federal PSDP has been estimated at Rs650 billion out of which Rs418.7billion for Federal Ministries/Divisions,Rs100.4 billion for Corporations, Rs3 billion for Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority(ERRA), and Rs7 billion for COVID-19 responsive and other Natural Calamities Program.

