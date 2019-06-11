UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salient Features Of Sales Tax, FED

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:10 PM

Salient features of Sales Tax, FED

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Following are Salient Features of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Budgetary Measures proposed for fiscal year 2019-20 by the government on Tuesday.

- Withdrawal of 3% Value Addition Tax on petroleum products and mobile phones - Fixed sales tax on brick kilns are proposed to be taxed at fixed rate of Rs 12,500 per month for A category, Rs 10,000 for B category and Rs 7,500 for C category.

- Uniform rate of 10% to be taxed on various forms of milk -Withdrawal of exemption of FED on internet services and foreign satellite bandwidth service telecom services.

- Allowing zero rating on supply of tobacco to exporters - exclusion of government bodies from purview of extra tax and further tax – - SRO 1125(I)/2011 providing for zero-rate of sales tax on inputs and products of five export-oriented sectors i.e. textile, leather, carpets, sports goods and surgical goods is proposed to be rescinded.

- Rate of FED on aerated waters is proposed to be increased from 11.5% to 14%.

- Special Regime of taxation of the whole of the steel sector is being abolished - Increase in rate of FED to 17% on edible oils / ghee / cooking oil is proposed - In order to realize due sales tax from this sector, it is proposed to re-notify the value for sales tax on supply from gas distribution company to CNG dealers - FED on cigarettes is levied on fixed rate basis.

It is proposed to enhance the rates and redefine the thresholds by abolishing the third tier introduced earlier - Sales Tax on Sugar increased from 8% to 17% - More items are being taken out of the Sixth schedule and brought into the tax net if sold in retail packing and with a brand name like Frozen Sausages, meat if preserved, fat filled milk and cereals other than those of wheat and meslin - FED on packaged non-aerated sugary/flavoured juices, syrups and squashes are proposed to subjected to FED at 5% of retail price.

- FED on cement increased from Rs 1.5 per kg to Rs 2 per kg - It is proposed to increase FED on LNG from Rs. 17.18 per 100 cu. m to Rs. 10 per MMBTU bringing it to same level as for local gas- It is proposed that gold in jewellery may be taxed at 1.5%, diamond at 0.5% and making charges at 3%, with input adjustment available only in respect of gold- FED proposed on cars from 0 to 1000cc at 2.5%, from 1001cc to 2000cc 5%, from 2001 cc and above 7.5 %

Related Topics

CNG Internet Sports Mobile Company Oil Same Price May Gas Gold Textile From Government Wheat Fat

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.