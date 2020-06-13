ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Salient features of the Budget 2020-21 Mr Speaker, 26. The outlay of next year's budget is; a) Total revenues are projected at Rs 6,573 billion including FBR revenue of Rs 4,963 billion and non tax revenue of Rs 1,610 billion.

b) Transfer to provinces under the NFC Award is estimated at Rs 2,874 billion c) Net Federal revenue is estimated at Rs 3,700 billion d) Total federal expenditure has been estimated at Rs 7,137 billion e) Budget deficit is projected at Rs 3,437 billion which is 7 % of the GDP with Primary balance at -0.5% Sectoral Allocations (current budget) a) Protection of Vulnerable segments It's on the top of our agenda to help the poor and vulnerable segments ofsociety.

In this regard, a coordinated effort has been made by integrating all relevant organizationsthrough the newly created Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Division.

Ehsas Budget allocation for this flagship program has been increased from Rs 187 billion to Rs 208 billion, which includes various social safety initiatives including BISP, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and other departments. These allocations will be used as per the approved policy of the Government in transparent manner.

Subsidies An amount of Rs 179 billion has been allocated to provide various subsidies in energy, food and other sectors. The Government has decided to re-orient and redirect subsidies to target the vulnerable segments only.

b) Higher Education- Higher education has been adequately funded and allocation for HEC has been increased from Rs 59 billion during 2019-20 to Rs 64 billion.

c) Housing Sector- The Government has promised to provide low cost housing units to the masses. In this regard, an amount of Rs 30 billion has been provided to Naya Pakistan Housing Authority for realization of this dream. Moreover, an amount of Rs 1.5 billion has been allocated for low cost housing through scheme of Qarz-e-Hasna of Akhuwat Foundation.

Mr Speaker, d) Grants to Special Areas, Provinces- Fulfilling the financial needs of the special areas is responsibility of the federal government. A sum of Rs 55 billion has been allocated for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 32 billion for Gilgit Baltistan.

For merged district of KPK, Rs 56 billion have been allocated.

Moreover, special grant of Rs 19 billion has been provided to Sindh and Rs 10 billion to Balochistan over and above their NFC share.

e) Remittance Initiatives under various initiatives to improve foreign remittances through banking channels and build up foreign exchange reserves, an amount of Rs 25 billion has been allocated f) Communication- To provide cheap transportation services to the people of Pakistan, grant of Rs 40 billion has been allocated to Pakistan Railways g) Kamyab Jawan: Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan has always emphasized the role of youth for making Pakistan a progressive country. Kamyab Jawan Program is the flagship project of the government to utilize the untapped abilities of the youth. An allocation of Rs 2 billion has been made for this program.

h) Federal Govt Hospitals: We have provided funds amounting to Rs 13 billion to Ministry of National Health Services for Federal Govt hospitals located in provinces i.e Sheikh Zaid hospital Lahore and in Karachi, Jinnah Medical Centre, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, National Institute of Child Health, College of Nursing and Basic Medical Sciences Institute.

i) E-governance: It's the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve public service delivery through e-governance initiatives. Under his directions, Ministry of IT has prepared a plan to electronically integrate all the Federal Ministries and Divisions. An amount of Rs 1 billion has been allocated for implementation of this project.

j) Artists' Welfare: Artists are precious assets of our country. For their welfare and financial help, we have increased allocation from Rs 250 million to Rs 1 billion for Artist Welfare Fund established under the Cabinet Division.

k) Special Funds: The government has established special funds under various reforms. Under public private partnership, Viability Gap Fund with an amount of Rs 100 million, Technology Upgradation Fund with an amount of Rs 400 million and Pakistan Innovation Fund with an amount of Rs 100 million hasbeen established.