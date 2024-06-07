Open Menu

Salik Appreciates ILO's Efforts, Initiatives To Support Workers, Mitigate Adverse Crises Faced By Gazans

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate adverse crises faced by Gazans

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), Chaudhary Salik Hussain Friday appreciated the efforts and important initiatives taken by the ILO to support workers and mitigate the adverse effects of the crises being faced by Gaza and the West Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), Chaudhary Salik Hussain Friday appreciated the efforts and important initiatives taken by the ILO to support workers and mitigate the adverse effects of the crises being faced by Gaza and the West Bank.

The minister made these remarks during the 112th International Labour Conference being held on 3rd June to 14th June 2024 featured significant engagement from Pakistan. Chaudhry Salik Hussain led the Pakistani delegation, which also included Zulfiqar Ahmad, Secretary, Workers Welfare Fund. The conference served as a vital platform for global labor discussions, covering topics such as labor standards, employment strategies for fostering decent work, and inclusive economic growth, a news release said.

Pakistan's active participation emphasized its commitment to addressing key labor issues and contributing to the global dialogue on work-related challenges and solutions. This involvement highlights Pakistan's dedication to improving labor conditions and aligning with international labor standards.

While addressing the conference, Chaudhary Salik Hussain delivered a statement on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He acknowledged the collective failure to uphold the ideals of the Declaration of Philadelphia on its 80th anniversary despite the commitment to social justice.

The minister emphasized the dire situation in the occupied Arab territories, particularly in Palestine, and stressed the failure of the multilateral system. He further elaborated that the initial task was to improve working conditions in occupied Palestine, but the current focus has shifted to saving lives, especially those of women and children, due to the worsening situation.

The minister highlighted the recent attack on Rafah mentioned in the Director-General's report, where more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed and 77,000 injured, including 14,000 children. He noted the severe impact on employment, with the unemployment rate reaching 45% and a significant plunge in GDP.

The OIC stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Palestine Gaza Bank Ilo Philadelphia June Women From Arab Labour Employment OIC

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada

2 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by f ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets

7 minutes ago
 US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

14 minutes ago
 BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubi ..

BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid

11 minutes ago
 Strong coordination, collective approach emphasise ..

Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..

11 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promot ..

Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation

11 minutes ago
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva g ..

Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..

11 minutes ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..

12 minutes ago
 Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

14 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

19 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan