Salik calls health, safety of workers prime responsibility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday said that the health and safety of workers was the prime responsibility of the government.

Addressing the national tripartite labour conference on Monday, he said that workers play an important role in the development of the country and contribute a major share to the economy. “We are working to bring such an environment that would eliminate the hurdles in the life of workers”, he added.

He said that Pakistan ranked better on the list of countries that provide health and safety to workers due to the efforts of the government. He said that the first Occupational Safety and Health Profile (OSH) was opened in Pakistan to monitor the health and other concerns of workers.