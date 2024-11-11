Salik Calls Health, Safety Of Workers Prime Responsibility
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday said that the health and safety of workers was the prime responsibility of the government.
Addressing the national tripartite labour conference on Monday, he said that workers play an important role in the development of the country and contribute a major share to the economy. “We are working to bring such an environment that would eliminate the hurdles in the life of workers”, he added.
He said that Pakistan ranked better on the list of countries that provide health and safety to workers due to the efforts of the government. He said that the first Occupational Safety and Health Profile (OSH) was opened in Pakistan to monitor the health and other concerns of workers.
Recent Stories
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty remembers Allama Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal gave political awakening to Muslims: Musvi2 minutes ago
-
Nationwide campaign “Milkar” addresses mental health issues in Pakistan: Kamyla2 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to prevent dengue22 minutes ago
-
Environmental changes affecting life badly:ADC22 minutes ago
-
Swearing-in ceremony of elected general councilors held22 minutes ago
-
Police seize 78Kg of Hashish, arrest two drug peddlers32 minutes ago
-
Nishtar hospitals to have shuttle bus service42 minutes ago
-
Distt admin committed to implement “Suthra Punjab” Programme effectively: DC42 minutes ago
-
All available resources being utilized to cope with smog: DC52 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover mainpuri52 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles over 160 emergencies last week1 hour ago