Salik Commends Minority Contributions, Calls For Unity On ‘National Minorities Day’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, eulogizing the contributions of minorities in various national sectors, said their services are commendable.
In a message on National Minorities Day, observed on August 11 every year, he emphasized that Pakistan's national flag symbolizes the clear representation of minorities, reflecting their integral role in the nation.
"Our Constitution guarantees the protection of minorities and their social rights," said Salik underscoring the importance of fostering religious harmony to ensure peace and brotherhood within society.
He further acknowledged the pivotal role of minority communities in the country's progress, affirming that they enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan.
Salik reiterated that the protection of minorities is not only the responsibility of the government but also a religious duty of every Pakistani.
Concluding his remarks, he said, "We are all united for the integrity, survival, and development of the country."
