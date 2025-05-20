Open Menu

Salik Congratulates Syed Asim Munir On Becoming Field Marshal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulation to Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

In a statement, the minister said that Syed Asim Munir deserves promotion to the rank of Field Marshal for successful defense of the homeland and excellent war strategy, who also showed exceptional leadership in the Pakistan-India tension.

He said that under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the country's defense will be invincible.

The whole nation was proud of the Pakistani valiant armed forces and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the minister added.

