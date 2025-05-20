Salik Congratulates Syed Asim Munir On Becoming Field Marshal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 11:21 PM
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulation to Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulation to Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal.
In a statement, the minister said that Syed Asim Munir deserves promotion to the rank of Field Marshal for successful defense of the homeland and excellent war strategy, who also showed exceptional leadership in the Pakistan-India tension.
He said that under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the country's defense will be invincible.
The whole nation was proud of the Pakistani valiant armed forces and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the minister added.
Recent Stories
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..
WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence
SALU, State Bank of Pakistan collaborate on Career Development Seminar
SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential ..
CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces mega development projects in B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas1 minute ago
-
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal1 minute ago
-
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal1 minute ago
-
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension1 minute ago
-
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 districts1 minute ago
-
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais ..12 minutes ago
-
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint projects12 minutes ago
-
SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential localities6 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces mega development projects in Barshore6 minutes ago
-
Court extends bail in multiple cases, orders PTI founder to appear via video link or in person6 minutes ago
-
PM stresses urgent need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza6 minutes ago