Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulation to Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulation to Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal.

In a statement, the minister said that Syed Asim Munir deserves promotion to the rank of Field Marshal for successful defense of the homeland and excellent war strategy, who also showed exceptional leadership in the Pakistan-India tension.

He said that under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the country's defense will be invincible.

The whole nation was proud of the Pakistani valiant armed forces and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the minister added.