Open Menu

Salik Directs To Establish Pakistan House In Karbala, Religious Affairs Directorate In Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Salik directs to establish Pakistan House in Karbala, Religious Affairs Directorate in Iraq

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with the Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed to deliberate on measures to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with the Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed to deliberate on measures to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq.

The minister emphasized that the Pilgrim Management Policy, approved by the federal cabinet in April 2021, was designed to ensure the provision of maximum facilities for pilgrims. Highlighting progress on bilateral arrangements, he informed that a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Iraqi government has already been forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chaudhry Salik directed the expeditious finalization of the MoU to enhance the welfare of pilgrims. He further instructed the immediate establishment of the Pakistan House in Karbala, as well as a Directorate of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Iraq.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the minister said that every effort would be made to address the needs of pilgrims and facilitate their journey. During the meeting, the Pakistani Ambassador suggested increasing the number of community welfare attachés in Iraq to better serve the expatriate and pilgrim community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iraq Karbala Progress April Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SOC arrests two dangerous criminals from UAE

SOC arrests two dangerous criminals from UAE

2 minutes ago
 Need stressed to promote businesswomen

Need stressed to promote businesswomen

2 minutes ago
 'SBP motivating woman entrepreneurs through loans ..

'SBP motivating woman entrepreneurs through loans at subsidized rates'

2 minutes ago
 World Bank Country Director meets Chairman FBR

World Bank Country Director meets Chairman FBR

2 minutes ago
 Dry, cold forecast for Lahore, Punjab

Dry, cold forecast for Lahore, Punjab

2 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy remembered

Comedian Tariq Teddy remembered

2 hours ago
PM wants all stakeholders to lend helping hands in ..

PM wants all stakeholders to lend helping hands in economic, political stability ..

2 hours ago
 Strict action taken against polluting brick kilns: ..

Strict action taken against polluting brick kilns: Senior Provincial Minister Ma ..

2 hours ago
 LESCO chief visits Sheikhupura Circle

LESCO chief visits Sheikhupura Circle

2 hours ago
 Drug trafficker convicted

Drug trafficker convicted

2 hours ago
 Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title

Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title

2 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review welfare init ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review welfare initiatives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan