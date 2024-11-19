- Home
Salik Directs To Establish Pakistan House In Karbala, Religious Affairs Directorate In Iraq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with the Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed to deliberate on measures to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq
The minister emphasized that the Pilgrim Management Policy, approved by the federal cabinet in April 2021, was designed to ensure the provision of maximum facilities for pilgrims. Highlighting progress on bilateral arrangements, he informed that a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Iraqi government has already been forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Chaudhry Salik directed the expeditious finalization of the MoU to enhance the welfare of pilgrims. He further instructed the immediate establishment of the Pakistan House in Karbala, as well as a Directorate of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Iraq.
Reiterating the government’s commitment, the minister said that every effort would be made to address the needs of pilgrims and facilitate their journey. During the meeting, the Pakistani Ambassador suggested increasing the number of community welfare attachés in Iraq to better serve the expatriate and pilgrim community.
