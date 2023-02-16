UrduPoint.com

Salik Discuss Issues Of CDA Encroachment Operation Affectees With Housing Minister

February 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Convener, World Minorities Alliance (WMA), Julius Salik on Thursday discussed the issues of the affectees of encroachment operation conducted by the Capital Development Authority with Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wassay.

The CDA and Housing Ministry had launched an anti-encroachment operation against the illegal construction of extra rooms in the government-allotted residences.

J. Salik in a telephonic conversation from Washington apprised the Federal Minister for Housing about the issues of the people affected during the civic agencies' anti-encroachment operation and demanded to support for the affected masses.

He told the Minister the people affected were left destitute and unable to afford housing facilities in the federal capital.

"The fact that minorities were also among the affected damaged the positive image of the country at the international level. It should be reverted to preserve and improve the national image at the global level," the WMA Convener said.

He also added the Minister should have come to support these destitute people.

On the occasion, the Minister thanked J. Salik for apprising him on the situation and ensured his support on the matter.

He added the action was done by the civic agency and not the ministry, however, he would personally make efforts for proper action to help the affected masses.

