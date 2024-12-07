Open Menu

Salik Emphasizes Importance Of Madrassahs Registration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Saturday highlighted the longstanding necessity of registering madrassahs (religious seminaries) in the country.

He, in a statement, said the government has consistently engaged with madrassah administrations, eminent religious scholars, and political leaders to ensure broad consultation on the issue.

The minister mentioned that the government fulfilled its commitment by approving a bill in Parliament in line with the demands of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman. However, due to certain legal complexities, it will take additional time to finalize the legal framework for madrassah registration, he added.

He clarified that these delays should not be misconstrued as an attempt to reverse the entire process. "Madrassahs are educational institutions and fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education," he emphasized.

Chaudhry Salik further explained that madrassah administrations had previously faced lengthy legal procedures during the registration process.

To address these challenges, the Directorate General of Religious Education, operating under the Ministry of Education, established a streamlined one-window system after years of dedicated effort. Currently, he said 18,000 madrassahs are registered through this directorate.

The minister cautioned that reopening the registration debate would undermine the progress achieved so far and render prior efforts futile. "Madrassahs are educational institutions, not industrial enterprises. Accepting demands to alter their jurisdiction could set a precedent for shifting responsibilities between ministries based on subjective preferences. The country's administrative system operates on established rules and regulations, not personal whims," he asserted.

He said the Ministry of education and the Directorate General of Religious Education have already simplified the registration process for madrassahs, making it more accessible and convenient. The one-window operation at the Directorate General ensures efficient registration without unnecessary hurdles, the minister concluded.

