Salik Expresses Grief Over Coastal Highway Bus Accident Of Iranian Pilgrims
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident of a bus carrying Iranian pilgrims on the Coastal Highway.
He conveyed his heartfelt condolences saying that he was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of precious lives in this accident.
Minister Salik prayed for the departed souls seeking Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a place in his mercy.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
In these difficult times, Minister Salik assured the grieving families of his solidarity and said, "We stand with the bereaved families in their time of sorrow."
