Open Menu

Salik Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Accident Involving Pakistani Pilgrims In Yazd, Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Salik expresses sorrow over tragic accident involving Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd, Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims in the city of Yazd, Iran.

In a statement, he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. He emphasized that he stands in solidarity with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The minister prayed for the departed souls, asking for divine forgiveness for the deceased and patience for their loved ones. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Iran Yazd

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

2 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan