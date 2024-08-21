Salik expresses sorrow over tragic accident involving Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd, Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims in the city of Yazd, Iran.

In a statement, he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. He emphasized that he stands in solidarity with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The minister prayed for the departed souls, asking for divine forgiveness for the deceased and patience for their loved ones. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.