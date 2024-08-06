Salik for collective efforts to foster unity, tolerance

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday urged the nation to come together in unity, putting aside differences, to drive the country's development and secure a brighter future for the next generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday urged the nation to come together in unity, putting aside differences, to drive the country's development and secure a brighter future for the next generation.

Addressing the Paigham-e-Hajj Conference here, he highlighted the nation's divisions along sectarian and provincial lines and urged the people to put aside hatred and respect differing opinions to achieve the goal of peace and progress.

Salik shared his experience of overseeing the Hajj operation and acknowledged initial challenges.

However, through dedication and a commitment to positive intentions, he ultimately achieved success, he added.

The minister expressed gratitude to Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah specially and other stakeholders for their cooperation in making the Hajj operation successful.

The conference, organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council, was attended by notable figures, including Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, representatives from private Hajj organizations and Ulema.