Salik For Collective Efforts To Foster Unity, Tolerance
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday urged the nation to come together in unity, putting aside differences, to drive the country's development and secure a brighter future for the next generation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday urged the nation to come together in unity, putting aside differences, to drive the country's development and secure a brighter future for the next generation.
Addressing the Paigham-e-Hajj Conference here, he highlighted the nation's divisions along sectarian and provincial lines and urged the people to put aside hatred and respect differing opinions to achieve the goal of peace and progress.
Salik shared his experience of overseeing the Hajj operation and acknowledged initial challenges.
However, through dedication and a commitment to positive intentions, he ultimately achieved success, he added.
The minister expressed gratitude to Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah specially and other stakeholders for their cooperation in making the Hajj operation successful.
The conference, organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council, was attended by notable figures, including Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, representatives from private Hajj organizations and Ulema.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. committed to Digital Pakistan vision: Shaza Fatima7 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity17 minutes ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur47 minutes ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers57 minutes ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building1 hour ago
-
Three killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar10 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father11 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI11 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator11 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)12 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki13 hours ago