Salik highlights revered tradition of Naat recitation, citing Quranic endorsement of sending blessings on Holy Prophet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday hosted a grand Naat and awards ceremony at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), marking the significance of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the Seerat-un-Nabi Conference 1446 Hijri.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, presided over the ceremony as the chief guest, while other Federal ministers, parliamentarians, esteemed religious scholars, and prominent guests from across the country were in attendance.
The event was part of a series of initiatives undertaken by the ministry to commemorate the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, during which the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) occurred. This year marks the 49th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, which serves as a platform to emphasize the teachings and life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).
Addressing the gathering, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain underscored the significance of Naat recitation, describing it as a deeply revered tradition among Muslims. He noted that sending blessings upon the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an act endorsed by Allah and the angels, as mentioned in the Holy Quran.
The minister emphasized that Naat recitation is an expression of love and devotion towards the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and that all Muslims should strive to emulate the noble character of the Prophet (PBUH) in their daily lives.
Renowned Naat reciters from across the country graced the event with their melodious renditions, expressing their love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The minister expressed his gratitude to all participants for attending and contributing to the success of the event.
He said it is essential for a Naat reciter to be well-versed in the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah. Particularly, they should have studied the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with great attention and care, he added.
Reflecting on the importance of Naat, the minister stated, "Love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an essential part of our faith. Reciting and listening to Naat brings a sense of spiritual fulfillment and rejuvenates our faith." He further added that Naat has a rich tradition dating back to the time of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his Companions, particularly highlighting the contributions of celebrated poets such as Hassan bin Sabit, Kab bin Malik, and Abdullah bin Rawaha who used their poetry to defend islam and glorify the Prophet (PBUH).
The minister concluded the ceremony with a heartfelt prayer, asking Almighty Allah to guide all Muslims to follow the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and to establish a society based on the principles of brotherhood, tolerance, and justice. He also prayed for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.
