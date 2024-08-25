Open Menu

Salik Highlights Vital Role Of Women In Religious, Community Awareness At Cairo Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Salik highlights vital role of women in religious, community awareness at Cairo conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Sunday emphasized the indispensable role of women in fostering religious, cultural and community awareness.

Addressing the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, held in Cairo, he highlighted the theme, ‘The Role of Women in Building Awareness,’ stressing the crucial impact women have in various domains, including religious enlightenment, community service and family development.

Minister Salik referred to the Holy Quran and the Hadith to underscore the recognition and reward for women's contributions in islam. He quoted the Quranic verse, "Whoever does righteousness, whether male or female, while being a believer, We will surely cause him to live a good life," emphasizing that both men and women are equally responsible for creating a just society.

He further cited a hadith from the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, which praised the women of Ansar for their pursuit of religious knowledge, highlighting the importance of women’s education and understanding of faith as a cornerstone for building awareness.

Highlighting the contributions of women in community services, the minister noted their transformative role in healthcare, education, social work, and advocacy.

He acknowledged women's leadership in global health initiatives, mental health advocacy and disease prevention, emphasizing their dedication to the well-being and development of communities.

Minister Salik also pointed out the evolving role of women in family life, recognizing their balance of professional careers with family responsibilities. He praised women’s involvement in shaping family policies and child development programmes, which ensure the needs of children are met and family life is supported in a balanced and inclusive manner.

In his closing remarks, the Federal minister praised the profound contributions of Egypt, particularly Al-Azhar University, in nurturing Islamic scholarship and fostering a deep understanding of the faith. He commended the institution for its legacy of wisdom and learning, noting its pivotal role in shaping the minds and hearts of Muslims worldwide.

The federal minister extended his gratitude to the President of Egypt for hosting the conference and lauded Dr. Mukhtar Jumaa, Egypt's Minister of Awqaf, for his exemplary efforts in reforming religious institutions and promoting moderate Islamic thought.

