Salik Hosts Dinner Reception In Honour Of Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Salik hosts dinner reception in honour of Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain hosted a dinner reception in honour of Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair at his residence on Friday.

The event was attended by a delegation from Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Secretary Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, Additional Secretary Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Asad Saleem, and other distinguished guests.

On the request of the minister, the esteemed Imam led the Isha prayer and offered special prayers for the participants and for Pakistan.

