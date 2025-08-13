Open Menu

Salik Hussain Highlights Unity As Core Values Behind Pakistan’s Victories

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Salik Hussain highlights unity as core values behind Pakistan’s victories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, underscored that true victories were achieved when the nation was standing united, emphasizing that every bright chapter and victory in our history was built on the values of unity, sacrifice and steadfast faith.

“When the nation and its army are united, no power in the world can defeat it,” he said while addressing an Independence Day program here Wednesday, paying tribute to the sacrifices of earlier generation in 1947.

He reminded the audience that freedom was a blessing by the sacrifices of our elders and that safeguarding it was the responsibility of every generation.

The minister described the “Battle of Haq” as a new chapter in the story that began in 1947, reaffirming that Pakistan’s survival and dignity rest not only on its borders but on the ideology that binds the nation together.

Praising the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, he said that India’s aggression was repelled not only as a military success but as a triumph of the ideals upon which Pakistan was founded.

“When the enemy challenged our sovereignty, our army gave a befitting response, making it clear we are a peace-loving nation—but not a weak one,” he stated.

Turning to the country’s youth, Chaudhry Salik expressed the confidence in their role as custodians of Pakistan’s future and said that national strength was lying in the education, honesty and patriotism of its younger generation.

“If our youth remain knowledgeable, honest and patriotic, nothing can obstruct Pakistan’s progress,” he said.

The minister called for setting aside political differences for the sake of the country, warning that enemies continuously attempt to sow divisions to weaken national unity.

He urged the nation to reaffirm its commitment to protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty, calling for prayers for the protection and success of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

“May Allah fortify our borders and bind us with the values of unity, sacrifice and justice,” he concluded.

