Salik Inaugurates 3-day 1000 Blood Bags Donation Camp At Argentina Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Federal Minister for Population Welfare and Chairman World Minorities Alliance (WMA) J Salik on Thursday inaugurated the three-day 1,000 blood bags donation camp at Argentina Park here in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRC).

Speaking on the occasion, the WMA Chairman said it was a national effort to express interfaith harmony and unity among the Muslims and Christian brethren of the country through blood donation.

Salik said the Jaranwala incident had shattered the sentiments of the people of different faiths and it was a highly condemnable incident.

The blood donation camp welcomed people from all the faiths to join the campaign and donate a blood bag for the ailing masses that were awaiting their assistance, he added.

He said after meeting target of 1,000 blood bags donations, he would launch a countrywide campaign of collecting 300,000 blood bags' donation that symbolized the sacrifices of three lakh martyrs who rendered their lives for the independence of the motherland.

The campaign was warmly welcomed by the members of the Christian faith and people in large number flocked to the donation camp near Argentina Park and donated blood.

The PRC team under the supervision of senior doctor and trained staff administered the blood donation process.

