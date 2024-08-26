Salik Meets Grand Imam In Cairo, Proposes Enhanced Pakistan-Al-Azhar Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM
The Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, on Monday received Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, at his office on the sidelines of the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs being held in Cairo
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, on Monday received Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, at his office on the sidelines of the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs being held in Cairo.
The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Sajid Bilal, and senior officials from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.
During the meeting, Salik briefed the Grand Imam on the efforts of the Government of Pakistan towards promoting interfaith harmony, fostering peace, brotherhood, and unity within the country. He expressed Pakistan's deep respect and admiration for His Eminence, recalling the cherished memories of the Grand Imam’s one-year stay in Pakistan.
The discussions also covered potential avenues for further cooperation between Pakistan and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in promoting a peaceful, progressive, and welfare-oriented interpretation of islam. The situation in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and their implications for regional and global peace, were also addressed.
The Grand Imam appreciated Pakistan’s participation in the conference and welcomed the proposal for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Al-Azhar in spreading peaceful and progressive Islamic teachings.
Both sides agreed to accelerate existing collaborations, ensuring continued interaction in the months ahead. Salik also extended an invitation to the Grand Imam to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security3 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP3 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain3 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism3 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta4 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister4 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana4 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented4 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..4 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition4 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan4 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool4 hours ago