Salik meets Grand Imam in Cairo, proposes enhanced Pakistan-Al-Azhar cooperation

The Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, on Monday received Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, at his office on the sidelines of the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs being held in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, on Monday received Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, at his office on the sidelines of the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs being held in Cairo.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Sajid Bilal, and senior officials from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.

During the meeting, Salik briefed the Grand Imam on the efforts of the Government of Pakistan towards promoting interfaith harmony, fostering peace, brotherhood, and unity within the country. He expressed Pakistan's deep respect and admiration for His Eminence, recalling the cherished memories of the Grand Imam’s one-year stay in Pakistan.

The discussions also covered potential avenues for further cooperation between Pakistan and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in promoting a peaceful, progressive, and welfare-oriented interpretation of islam. The situation in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and their implications for regional and global peace, were also addressed.

The Grand Imam appreciated Pakistan’s participation in the conference and welcomed the proposal for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Al-Azhar in spreading peaceful and progressive Islamic teachings.

Both sides agreed to accelerate existing collaborations, ensuring continued interaction in the months ahead. Salik also extended an invitation to the Grand Imam to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.