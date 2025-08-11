Salik Meets With Durrani To Discuss Employment For Overseas Pakistanis
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 07:45 PM
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and discussed various proposals regarding employment and skill provision for overseas Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and discussed various proposals regarding employment and skill provision for overseas Pakistanis.
During the meeting, the federal minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are among his priorities for overseas employment and skill development.
He highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contributes significantly to foreign remittances, also increasing foreign remittances to $4 billion per month is the next target.
Zahid Akram Durrani noted that people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face challenges, residents of Bannu have to travel four hours to reach the Protector Office in Dera Ismail Khan.
He urged the establishment of a Protector Office in Bannu to facilitate the local population and surrounding areas. Chaudhry Salik Hussain issued directives for the swift establishment of a Protector Office in Bannu and assured full cooperation in this regard.
Recent Stories
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told
Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary
Humid weather persists in Lahore
Abbottabad glows with festive spirit as Independence Day preparations reach peak
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals meat shops
Salik meets with Durrani to discuss employment for overseas Pakistanis
Three days workshop on “Data Interpretation, its use” kicks off
Govt. allocates Rs100b for Karachi–Quetta–Chaman road: NA told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governor10 minutes ago
-
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told10 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation12 minutes ago
-
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary10 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad glows with festive spirit as Independence Day preparations reach peak40 seconds ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals meat shops42 seconds ago
-
Salik meets with Durrani to discuss employment for overseas Pakistanis43 seconds ago
-
Three days workshop on “Data Interpretation, its use” kicks off45 seconds ago
-
Govt. allocates Rs100b for Karachi–Quetta–Chaman road: NA told47 seconds ago
-
KP government launches revolutionary scheme for self-employment and paid internships18 minutes ago
-
Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz18 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Minorities Day” resolution18 minutes ago