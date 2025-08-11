Salik meets with Durrani to discuss employment for overseas Pakistanis

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and discussed various proposals regarding employment and skill provision for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and discussed various proposals regarding employment and skill provision for overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting, the federal minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are among his priorities for overseas employment and skill development.

He highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contributes significantly to foreign remittances, also increasing foreign remittances to $4 billion per month is the next target.

Zahid Akram Durrani noted that people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face challenges, residents of Bannu have to travel four hours to reach the Protector Office in Dera Ismail Khan.

He urged the establishment of a Protector Office in Bannu to facilitate the local population and surrounding areas. Chaudhry Salik Hussain issued directives for the swift establishment of a Protector Office in Bannu and assured full cooperation in this regard.