Salik reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure labour rights, social justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to labour rights and social justice, emphasizing the recent ratification of three important ILO conventions.

The minster expressed his resolved during a meeting with the Assistant Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Manuela Tomei on the sidelines of the 353rd ILO Governing Body Session, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Zulfiqar Ahmed, Secretary of the Workers Welfare Fund, Ambassador Bilal Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, and senior officials from both the sides.

The discussion also focused on promoting social dialogue, strengthening governance, and seeking ILO’s technical assistance for effective implementation.The Minister further requested the ILO to ensure legal opportunities for skilled Pakistani workers to seek employment abroad.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain also proposed that the ILO should approach heads of international institutions to encourage them to come to Pakistan and provide skill-based training to Pakistani youth.

He further emphasized that Pakistan has a vast and capable workforce ready for international employment. The Minister stressed the importance of establishing modern educational and training centers to equip the youth with the necessary skills to meet international market demands, thereby contributing to the growth of Pakistan’s economy.

Manuela Tomei assured the Federal Minister of ILO’s full support, promising to assist through various programs and policy guidance to enhance the international employability of Pakistan’s skilled workforce.Tomei commended Pakistan's ongoing efforts and assured continued ILO support in capacity building and policy guidance.

Both the sides agreed to further deepen their cooperation to uphold international labour standards and promote decent work for all.During the Governing Body Session, the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, was also met with Palestinian Labour Minister, Ms. Enas Attari, to discuss the challenges faced by Palestinian workers.

The meeting focused on labour rights, social justice, and the political and economic difficulties impacting Palestine. Both the leaders expressed their commitment to improving the conditions of workers and ensuring the adherence to international labor standards.

The Federal Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Palestine, stating that both the Government and the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with Palestine. In response, the Palestinian Minister thanked Pakistan for its support.