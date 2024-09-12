- Home
Salik Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Fight Religious Extremism, Promoting Interfaith Harmony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fighting religious extremism and to promote interfaith harmony across the nation.
He made these remarks during a meeting with Indonesia's Chargé d'Affaires, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma who called on him here at the ministry.
During the meeting, they discussed various proposals for promoting religious harmony, respect for humanity, and tolerance.
Minister Salik said the Muslim world is in dire need of unity and solidarity. Given the challenges and circumstances faced by Muslim countries today, he said there is a pressing need to promote religious harmony, tolerance, and unity.
“Islam teaches us about the unity of the Ummah, peace, brotherhood, respect for humanity, and camaraderie,” he added.
Indonesia's Chargé d'Affaires, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said there is an urgent need for dialogue between religions and cultures to establish peace in the world. He said the attitude of tolerance and respect is an essential component of Islamic teachings.
In the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation to eliminate extremism and promote interfaith harmony.
Secretary Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider also attended the meeting.
