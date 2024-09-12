Open Menu

Salik Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Fight Religious Extremism, Promoting Interfaith Harmony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Salik reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to fight religious extremism, promoting interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fighting religious extremism and to promote interfaith harmony across the nation.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Indonesia's Chargé d'Affaires, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma who called on him here at the ministry.

During the meeting, they discussed various proposals for promoting religious harmony, respect for humanity, and tolerance.

Minister Salik said the Muslim world is in dire need of unity and solidarity. Given the challenges and circumstances faced by Muslim countries today, he said there is a pressing need to promote religious harmony, tolerance, and unity.

“Islam teaches us about the unity of the Ummah, peace, brotherhood, respect for humanity, and camaraderie,” he added.

Indonesia's Chargé d'Affaires, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said there is an urgent need for dialogue between religions and cultures to establish peace in the world. He said the attitude of tolerance and respect is an essential component of Islamic teachings.

In the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation to eliminate extremism and promote interfaith harmony.

Secretary Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Indonesia Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

25 minutes ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

1 hour ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

8 hours ago
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

23 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

23 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

24 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan