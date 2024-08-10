Open Menu

Salik Refutes Media Reports Of Missing Pilgrims In Iraq

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Salik refutes media reports of missing pilgrims in Iraq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Saturday firmly rejected recent reports circulating in a section of media regarding the disappearance of 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims (Zaireen) in Iraq.

He clarified that he did not make any such statement during a Senate committee meeting and termed these claims entirely false and misleading.

Minister Salik informed that Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq for religious pilgrimage, or Ziarat, through private operators. However, the Ministry is actively working to enhance the facilitation process for the pilgrims, ensuring their safety and well-being during their spiritual journey, he maintained.

The minister has urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing such reports and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of Pakistani pilgrims abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Iraq Ziarat Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan