Salik refutes media reports of missing pilgrims in Iraq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Saturday firmly rejected recent reports circulating in a section of media regarding the disappearance of 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims (Zaireen) in Iraq.

He clarified that he did not make any such statement during a Senate committee meeting and termed these claims entirely false and misleading.

Minister Salik informed that Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq for religious pilgrimage, or Ziarat, through private operators. However, the Ministry is actively working to enhance the facilitation process for the pilgrims, ensuring their safety and well-being during their spiritual journey, he maintained.

The minister has urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing such reports and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of Pakistani pilgrims abroad.