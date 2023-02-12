UrduPoint.com

Salik Rehabilitates Injured Dove To Symbolise Minorities' Rights Protection

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Salik rehabilitates injured dove to symbolise minorities' rights protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Federal Minister for Population Welfare and Convener World Minorities Alliance (WMA) Julius Salik has rehabilitated an injured dove that fell into WMA's Chairman David Salik's house to symbolise minorities' rights protection to achieve peace in the world.

In a telephonic interview from Washington DC with APP on Sunday, the Convener WMA informed that the dove was a symbol of peace that he found on WMA Chairman David Salik's lawn with injured wings.

J Salik said the injured bird, like its symbolic importance, was similarly wounded as were the minorities across the world facing violence and injustice.

He added that this little incident provided him with new motivation to expedite his efforts for his international interfaith conference to be held in Metropolitan Baltimore Maryland on March 19.

The veteran human rights defender said the global moot was a unique opportunity to bring forward to the world a neglected situation of minorities awaiting help from the international fraternity.

He informed that he had declared this bird as his official emblem for the conference to be held in March.

The Conference will showcase the oil paintings of various international personalities by late Markus Salik in an interesting chariot ride carrying these portraits from Lincoln's monument to that of Martin Luther King Jr.

A symposium will also be held where international religious leaders of different faiths, US Congressmen, philanthropists and others will participate.

Related Topics

Injured World Population Welfare Washington Oil Lincoln David Alliance Baltimore March Sunday From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

6 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

15 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

16 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.