Salik rehabilitates injured dove to symbolise minorities' rights protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Federal Minister for Population Welfare and Convener World Minorities Alliance (WMA) Julius Salik has rehabilitated an injured dove that fell into WMA's Chairman David Salik's house to symbolise minorities' rights protection to achieve peace in the world.

In a telephonic interview from Washington DC with APP on Sunday, the Convener WMA informed that the dove was a symbol of peace that he found on WMA Chairman David Salik's lawn with injured wings.

J Salik said the injured bird, like its symbolic importance, was similarly wounded as were the minorities across the world facing violence and injustice.

He added that this little incident provided him with new motivation to expedite his efforts for his international interfaith conference to be held in Metropolitan Baltimore Maryland on March 19.

The veteran human rights defender said the global moot was a unique opportunity to bring forward to the world a neglected situation of minorities awaiting help from the international fraternity.

He informed that he had declared this bird as his official emblem for the conference to be held in March.

The Conference will showcase the oil paintings of various international personalities by late Markus Salik in an interesting chariot ride carrying these portraits from Lincoln's monument to that of Martin Luther King Jr.

A symposium will also be held where international religious leaders of different faiths, US Congressmen, philanthropists and others will participate.