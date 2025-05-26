Salik underscores MoU’s broader impact on skill development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday underscored significance of the agreement between the Overseas Employment Corporation and Punjab Vocational Training, stating it holds greater importance than a typical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony on Global Employment Opportunities, Salik Hussain emphasized its crucial role in advancing skill development and expanding overseas job prospects.

He highlighted that the initiative would play an essential part in equipping workers with relevant skills for international employment.

He further stated that institutions such as the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would be integrated into the process.

Additionally, Korean and Japanese language courses will be introduced to enhance employment opportunities abroad.

"As a ministry, we will provide training, certification, and other essential facilities under one roof. The MoU marks a new beginning in preparing our workforce for future opportunities," he remarked.

