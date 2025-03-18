Salik welcomes establishment of special bench for overseas Pakistanis in IHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday welcomed establishment of special bench for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for seeking legal redress for property disputes.

Acting Chief of Islamabad High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar has appointed Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro to hear cases and appeals of overseas Pakistanis, said a press release.

Describing the initiative as a positive development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasized that it would help overcome the legal challenges faced by Pakistanis abroad, particularly concerning property issues.

The formation of special bench is expected to accelerate the resolution of outstanding legal disputes and provide a dedicated judicial platform for overseas Pakistanis.

Cases brought before this court will be resolved within ninety days, ensuring a swift and efficient judicial process that safeguards the interests of overseas Pakistanis.