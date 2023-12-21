SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The inaugural ceremony of Salim Ghouri's book, 'Everything is Possible,' was held at the University of Sialkot (USKT) here on Thursday.

It is an autobiography of distinguished tech leader and chief executive officer (CEO) of NetSole Technologies.

The event, held on the university premises, was attended by academia leaders including Dr.

Yasmin Kausar, Dr. Amir, Dr. Mushtaq Adil, and Muhammad Yaqoob, who presented insightful book reviews, highlighting the significance of Ghouri's literary contribution.

A gracious reception was given to the writer by the vice chancellor at his office. The VC extended warm commendations, praising Ghouri for his literary prowess and the exemplary pathway he had paved for the youth through the art of storytelling in his autobiography.