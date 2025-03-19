Salim Khoso Reviews Ongoing Development Projects In Education And Health Depart
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 10:55 PM
Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Salim Ahmad Khoso has reviewed ongoing projects in the Education and Health departments, stressed for timely completion of these projects without any delay
The meeting held here under the chairmanship of Minister Salim Khoso, was attended by Provincial Minister for Education, Raheela Hamid Durrani, Secretary of Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar, Secretary of Health, Mujib Panizai, Secretary of Schools, Saleh Mohammad Nasar, and Secretary of Colleges, Saleh Baloch.
During the meeting, the progress of development projects in the Education and Health sectors was discussed in detail.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Salim Ahmad Khoso emphasized the need for strong cooperation between the Education and Health departments to ensure the early completion of ongoing projects without any delay.
He further suggested that both departments develop a system to work closely with the Communications and Works officers, monitor all ongoing schemes, and submit regular reports to ensure timely completion of the projects.
The Provincial Minister also highlighted that this collaborative mechanism would not only help ensure the timely completion of projects but also improve the quality of work.
He stressed that if any compromises were made regarding quality or timeliness, strict action would be taken against the responsible officers in both the Education and Health departments, in collaboration with the Communications and Construction officers.
Minister for Education, Raheela Hamid Durrani, acknowledged the importance of improving the performance of the departments and expressed her support for the proposal made by Minister Khoso.
She instructed the Secretary of Schools and Colleges to immediately work on implementing this system and ensure that all officers involved receive clear instructions.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to improving coordination and quality in the ongoing development projects, with a clear focus on education and healthcare in the province.
