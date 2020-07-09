UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salim Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah Condole Demise Of Anwar Tata

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Salim Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah condole demise of Anwar Tata

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Federal Minister & sitting Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Salim Saifullah Khan and his brother, former Federal Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources, Anwar Saifullah Khan offered profound condolences over the sad demise of Anwar Ahmad Tata, Chairman, TATA Pakistan and former Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

In their condolence message, Salim Saifullah and Anwar Saifullah said they were deeply grieved over the demise of Anwar Ahmad Tata who played prominent role in the development and progress of textile industry in Pakistan.

They also appreciated the efforts well taken by him for the growth and development of his Industrial Group which was not only providing employment to thousands of workers but also playing its role in country's economic in general and the province of Sindh in particular.

They expressed that the Textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services would be remembered long.

Saleem Saifullah Khan further said that Anwar Ahmad Tata was a good human being and always remained busy for the betterment and wellbeing of the people and the workforce employed in his group. He started so many charity programmes in his lifetime and operated successfully and hoped that his family members would continue the noble work with the same zeal.

He further said that Tata played his role very effectively for the development of textile industry and being chairman of the APTMA, he worked hard for the development of the Textile Industry in Pakistan.

Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah prayed to the Almighty Allah for His utmost blessings to the departed soul and to give courage to all the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anwar Saifullah Khan Progress Same Textile Family All Industry Tata Employment Sad

Recent Stories

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 minute ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

3 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.