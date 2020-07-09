Salim Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah condole demise of Anwar Tata

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Federal Minister & sitting Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Salim Saifullah Khan and his brother, former Federal Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources, Anwar Saifullah Khan offered profound condolences over the sad demise of Anwar Ahmad Tata, Chairman, TATA Pakistan and former Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

In their condolence message, Salim Saifullah and Anwar Saifullah said they were deeply grieved over the demise of Anwar Ahmad Tata who played prominent role in the development and progress of textile industry in Pakistan.

They also appreciated the efforts well taken by him for the growth and development of his Industrial Group which was not only providing employment to thousands of workers but also playing its role in country's economic in general and the province of Sindh in particular.

They expressed that the Textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services would be remembered long.

Saleem Saifullah Khan further said that Anwar Ahmad Tata was a good human being and always remained busy for the betterment and wellbeing of the people and the workforce employed in his group. He started so many charity programmes in his lifetime and operated successfully and hoped that his family members would continue the noble work with the same zeal.

He further said that Tata played his role very effectively for the development of textile industry and being chairman of the APTMA, he worked hard for the development of the Textile Industry in Pakistan.

Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah prayed to the Almighty Allah for His utmost blessings to the departed soul and to give courage to all the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.