Salim Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah Condole Over Bizenjo Death

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Former federal minister & Sitting Chairman,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan, former Federal Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources on Friday condoled the death of Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In their condolence message, Salim Saifullah Khan & Anwar Saifullah Khan expressed deep grief over the demise of Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo who was a distinguished politician and senior parliamentarian and also the voice of the people of his province.

He stood for progress as a law abiding politician and always struggled for democracy.

Salim Saifullah Khan further added that it was a very sad incident due to which the nation lost a gigantic personality of an era of reformation of the politics in the country.

We worked together for several years for the betterment of our beloved motherland where Hasil Bizenjo always remained in the forefront in struggle for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy besides proving himself as the strong voice against the injustices to Balochistan.

Anwar Saifullah Khan said that Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo was a very good human being and always remained busy for the betterment and well being of the people and for the country.

Saifullah brothers prayed to Almighty Allah for his utmost blessings to the departed soul and to give courage to all the bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.

