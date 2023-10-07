Open Menu

Salim Saifullah Calls On Caretaker CM, Discusses Empowering Of Local Body Representatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Salim Saifullah calls on Caretaker CM, discusses empowering of local body representatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Former Federal Minister, Salim Saifullah Khan called on Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan and discussed with him matters relating to empowering local bodies representatives, securing provincial fiscal rights and water crisis in District Lakki Marwat.

Both discussed current political scenario after dissolution of assemblies, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Salim Saifullah Khan urged the government to grant power and allocate funds to local body representatives and said that the approach would motivate local body representatives to serve the nation effectively.

He also emphasized the importance of the completion of the Kurram Tangi Dam and the release of water into Marwat canal.

The caretaker CM assured Salim Saifullah Khan of the government's unwavering commitment to expeditiously advance the construction of Kurram Tangi Dam and ensure the release of water well ahead of the upcoming sowing season.

He said, "We are committed to resolving these issues on a permanent basis and will tirelessly engage with federal government to ensure that the rights of the province are upheld."

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Water Dam Lakki Marwat Tangi Government

Recent Stories

NHRI participates as observer in third OICOA meeti ..

NHRI participates as observer in third OICOA meeting in Türkiye

47 minutes ago
 MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initi ..

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initiative to decarbonize waste man ..

3 hours ago
 FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

3 hours ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

3 hours ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

4 hours ago
Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

5 hours ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

5 hours ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan