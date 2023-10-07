Salim Saifullah calls on Caretaker CM, discusses empowering of local body representatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Former Federal Minister, Salim Saifullah Khan called on Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan and discussed with him matters relating to empowering local bodies representatives, securing provincial fiscal rights and water crisis in District Lakki Marwat.

Both discussed current political scenario after dissolution of assemblies, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Salim Saifullah Khan urged the government to grant power and allocate funds to local body representatives and said that the approach would motivate local body representatives to serve the nation effectively.

He also emphasized the importance of the completion of the Kurram Tangi Dam and the release of water into Marwat canal.

The caretaker CM assured Salim Saifullah Khan of the government's unwavering commitment to expeditiously advance the construction of Kurram Tangi Dam and ensure the release of water well ahead of the upcoming sowing season.

He said, "We are committed to resolving these issues on a permanent basis and will tirelessly engage with federal government to ensure that the rights of the province are upheld."

