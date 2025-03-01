Open Menu

Salim Saifullah Condoles Over Death Of Hamid Ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Salim Saifullah condoles over death of Hamid Ul Haq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Prominent politician and businessman, Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of JUI-S Chief, Moulana Hamid Ul Haq and others who lost their lives in bomb blast at Akora Khattak.

In a statement, he extended deepest condolences over loss of lives in Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqanai blast.

"Hamid Ul Haq was a man of principle and committed to for wellbeing of others. His death is an immense loss, not only to his family and friends but also to the many lives which were associated with him," said Salim Saifullah.

He said that we stand in solidarity with his family in this difficult time and share their grief. He also urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

2 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

2 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

3 hours ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

3 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

3 hours ago
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

5 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

6 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

6 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan