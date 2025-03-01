Salim Saifullah condoles over death of Hamid Ul Haq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Prominent politician and businessman, Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of JUI-S Chief, Moulana Hamid Ul Haq and others who lost their lives in bomb blast at Akora Khattak.

In a statement, he extended deepest condolences over loss of lives in Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqanai blast.

"Hamid Ul Haq was a man of principle and committed to for wellbeing of others. His death is an immense loss, not only to his family and friends but also to the many lives which were associated with him," said Salim Saifullah.

He said that we stand in solidarity with his family in this difficult time and share their grief. He also urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

