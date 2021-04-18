PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Federal Minister and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior Journalist and Anchorperson Saleem Safi.

In a condolence message, Salim Saifullah Khan prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.