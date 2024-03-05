Open Menu

Salim Saifullah Congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Salim Saifullah congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

Senior politician, former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has congratulated the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming his office and expressed the hope that under his leadership the country will overcome all challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Senior politician, former Federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has congratulated the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming his office and expressed the hope that under his leadership the country will overcome all challenges.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif political and economic stability will be witnessed in the country and a new era of business and development will usher in the country.

He was further confident that PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while taking steps for the abolition of corruption, price-hike and peace & security in the country, beside guaranteeing transparency will also begin a new era of the public service and improvement in the foreign policy of the country.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Business All

Recent Stories

Sustainable solution to public problems possible w ..

Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..

9 minutes ago
 Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected famil ..

Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, ni ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested

9 minutes ago
 Job Fair held at National University of Modern Lan ..

Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

11 minutes ago
 IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceeding ..

IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

11 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiativ ..

11 minutes ago
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea aga ..

IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman

10 minutes ago
 CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

11 minutes ago
 Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

9 minutes ago
 BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement ..

BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means

9 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..

9 minutes ago
 DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan