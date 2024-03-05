Salim Saifullah Congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Senior politician, former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has congratulated the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming his office and expressed the hope that under his leadership the country will overcome all challenges
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif political and economic stability will be witnessed in the country and a new era of business and development will usher in the country.
He was further confident that PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while taking steps for the abolition of corruption, price-hike and peace & security in the country, beside guaranteeing transparency will also begin a new era of the public service and improvement in the foreign policy of the country.
