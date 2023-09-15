Salim Saifullah expreses solidarity, support to people of Morocco

Former Federal Minister and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his unwavering solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck the brotherly nation last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Federal Minister and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his unwavering solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck the brotherly nation last week.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he conveyed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extends his heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragic incident.

Salim Saifullah Khan also offered his sincere prayers for the swift recovery of all those who were injured in the earthquake, expressing his empathy for the pain that the Moroccans are currently enduring.

He stressed that the people of Pakistan stand united with their Moroccan brothers and sisters during these challenging times.

Highlighting the resilience of the Moroccan people, he expressed his belief that they will overcome the impact of this catastrophe and return to normalcy soon.

He called for extended all possible assistance to Morocco as a part of the government and people of Pakistan in caring for the injured and in the reconstruction efforts to rebuild their homeland.

He emphasized the urgent need for international assistance and support for Morocco, emphasizing that the global community must come forward to provide every possible aid to help Morocco recover from this crisis.

He offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of those injured in the earthquake.