Open Menu

Salim Saifullah Expreses Solidarity, Support To People Of Morocco

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Salim Saifullah expreses solidarity, support to people of Morocco

Former Federal Minister and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his unwavering solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck the brotherly nation last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Federal Minister and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his unwavering solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck the brotherly nation last week.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he conveyed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extends his heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragic incident.

Salim Saifullah Khan also offered his sincere prayers for the swift recovery of all those who were injured in the earthquake, expressing his empathy for the pain that the Moroccans are currently enduring.

He stressed that the people of Pakistan stand united with their Moroccan brothers and sisters during these challenging times.

Highlighting the resilience of the Moroccan people, he expressed his belief that they will overcome the impact of this catastrophe and return to normalcy soon.

He called for extended all possible assistance to Morocco as a part of the government and people of Pakistan in caring for the injured and in the reconstruction efforts to rebuild their homeland.

He emphasized the urgent need for international assistance and support for Morocco, emphasizing that the global community must come forward to provide every possible aid to help Morocco recover from this crisis.

He offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of those injured in the earthquake.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Morocco All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at C ..

UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at Coppa Sabatini

2 minutes ago
 MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Re ..

MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Reads’ Initiative launch

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learnin ..

Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learning initiative

3 minutes ago
 CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wal ..

CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wali Tangi

1 minute ago
 Caretaker govt awaits SC's detailed verdict on NAB ..

Caretaker govt awaits SC's detailed verdict on NAB amendments: Solangi

2 minutes ago
 Microfinance company grant Rs35 million to compani ..

Microfinance company grant Rs35 million to companies to support trade agricultur ..

20 seconds ago
FIA arrests accused involved in running illegal mo ..

FIA arrests accused involved in running illegal money exchange

2 minutes ago
 Federal Health Ministry praises KP's dengue preven ..

Federal Health Ministry praises KP's dengue prevention efforts in high-level mee ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

18 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

10 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hai ..

Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hailed

10 minutes ago
 SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan