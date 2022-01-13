UrduPoint.com

Salim Saifullah Expresses Condolence With Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Salim Saifullah expresses condolence with Sanjrani

Former federal minister, Salim Saifullah Khan visited Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani's residence at Islamabad to express condolence with him over the sad demise of his younger brother Salar Sanjrani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister, Salim Saifullah Khan visited Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani's residence at Islamabad to express condolence with him over the sad demise of his younger brother Salar Sanjrani.

He expressed sympathies with Chairman Senate and his family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Family Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

'Really confident' Gauff into semis of Australian ..

'Really confident' Gauff into semis of Australian Open warm-up

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to facilitate masses at max level u ..

Govt committed to facilitate masses at max level under Ehsaas program: Dr Sania

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Cluster Infections Surge in Japan Likely ..

COVID-19 Cluster Infections Surge in Japan Likely Traceable to US Bases - Foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 IIUI: Team of hostel 5 wins hostel employees' cric ..

IIUI: Team of hostel 5 wins hostel employees' cricket tournament

2 minutes ago
 SABS organizes micro thesis display

SABS organizes micro thesis display

5 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Sec ..

Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Security Guarantees Talks - Ryabk ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.