Salim Saifullah expresses condolence with Sanjrani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister, Salim Saifullah Khan visited Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani's residence at Islamabad to express condolence with him over the sad demise of his younger brother Salar Sanjrani.

He expressed sympathies with Chairman Senate and his family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude, said a press release issued here on Thursday.