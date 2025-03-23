Open Menu

Salim Saifullah Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Mushtaq Paracha

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Salim Saifullah expresses grief over demise of Senior Journalist Mushtaq Paracha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Senior politician and former Senator, Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of seasoned journalist and President of Nowshera Press Club, Mushtaq Paracha.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday, Salim Saifullah Khan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and the journalist community, acknowledging Mushtaq Paracha’s invaluable contributions to the field of journalism.

He praised the late journalist as a dedicated professional who always upheld journalistic ethics and performed his duties with excellence.

Beyond his professional role, Mushtaq Paracha also rendered exceptional services to his fellow journalists as President of the Nowshera Press Club, Saifullah noted.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the journalist community, and his contributions will always be remembered," he added.

Salim Saifullah Khan also offered prayers for the departed soul and wished strength and patience for the grieving family.

