Salim Saifullah Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Mushtaq Paracha
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Senior politician and former Senator, Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of seasoned journalist and President of Nowshera Press Club, Mushtaq Paracha.
In a condolence message issued on Sunday, Salim Saifullah Khan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and the journalist community, acknowledging Mushtaq Paracha’s invaluable contributions to the field of journalism.
He praised the late journalist as a dedicated professional who always upheld journalistic ethics and performed his duties with excellence.
Beyond his professional role, Mushtaq Paracha also rendered exceptional services to his fellow journalists as President of the Nowshera Press Club, Saifullah noted.
"His demise is an irreparable loss for the journalist community, and his contributions will always be remembered," he added.
Salim Saifullah Khan also offered prayers for the departed soul and wished strength and patience for the grieving family.
Recent Stories
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan day reminds for establishment of independent state: Dr Tariq6 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal6 minutes ago
-
Salim Saifullah expresses grief over demise of Senior Journalist Mushtaq Paracha6 minutes ago
-
March 23 a milestone in nation’s history: Deputy Chairman Senate26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day symbolizes unity, resolve for progress: Gilani26 minutes ago
-
Shahid calls for establishing warehouses abroad to boost global trade36 minutes ago
-
PAF contingent takes charge of guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day is symbol of unity, national resolve : ACS36 minutes ago
-
Mango bloom marks start of season, ACS visits MRI36 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts 457 inspections, discards 989 kg/l unsafe food during Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
City of Saints marks "Pakistan Day" with patriotic zeal, ceremonial splendor46 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts 11,329 inspections; penalizes over 1,600 vendors, seals 42 stores1 hour ago