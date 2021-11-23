(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Former Federal Minister, Saleem Saifullah Khan visited Doctors' Hospital to inquire after the health of ailing former Prime Minister and PMLQ leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Lahore, says a press release.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, and son of Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Salik were present on the occasion. Saifullah prayed for the health and early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and said that Shujaat is a senior politician who had served the country sincerely and honestly.

Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Salik thanked Saleem Saifullah for showing concern for Chaudhry Shujaat's health.