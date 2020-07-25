Honorary Consul General of Turkey for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salim Saifullah Khan Saturday appreciated Turkey's President, Tayyip Erdogan's move to open Hogia Sophia mosque for offering Salah (Prayers) for Muslims

In a statement issued here , he said that offering of the first prayers of Jumma after a break of 86 years was a historical moment for the Muslims.

Return of Muslim worship to the ancient structure was a great moment, he added.

He said "Hagia Sophia was declared a museum nearly nine decades ago ceased to be a place of worship.

This is a source of great pride for us, great excitement." Salim Saifullah Khan further added that Turkish President Erdogan was dong his job in efficient manners during his era of 17-year rule.

"Erdogan has reshaped Turkey's republic, lifted a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, promoting religious education and taming Turkey's powerful military,. All Muslims of the world are very happy," he added.