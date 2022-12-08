UrduPoint.com

Salim Saifullah Launches His Autobiography

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Salim Saifullah launches his autobiography

Senior politician and former parliamentarian Salim Saifullah Khan launched his autobiography titled 'Zindagi Tera Shukria' here on Thursday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior politician and former parliamentarian Salim Saifullah Khan launched his autobiography titled 'Zindagi Tera Shukria' here on Thursday.

The launching ceremony was held in a local hotel with former Chairman Senate Wasim Sajjad as chief guest while Lt General (Retd) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak presided over the book launching session.

Salim Saifullah Khan was born in an affluent family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 7, 1948. His father Barrister Saifullah Khan was a renowned lawyer, politician and businessman of his era while his mother Kulsoom Saifullah was also belonging to well-known political family.

He got his early education from Peshawar and later for higher education went to the United States of America and obtained B.Sc (Mechanical) degree from Carnegie Mellon University (Pester berg). After returning to Pakistan he joined his mother to assist her in running their family business and also joined various business related associations.

From 1974 to 1976, he was Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) KP Zone and in 1978 was elevated as chairman of the national level APTMA while in 1973 he was made member of the public sector Pakistan Advisory Council for Economic Affairs.

Mr Salim Saifullah Khan also remained part of the Zia-ul-Haq military regime as provincial minister and then during the period of 1990-1993. In 1985, he was elected member of the Senate of Pakistan and remained federal minister for Commerce and later Federal Minister for Housing & Works.

During the military government of General Pervez Musharraf he remained the provincial president of PML-Q and later elevated as central Secretary General of the then King Party.

The book covers all political ups and downs which occurred during his 50 years political career particularly during the governments of Mohammad Khan Junejo, two terms of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif followed by the military dictatorship of Pervez Musharraf.

Former KP chief minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, former KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, senior parliamentarian Farhatullah Babar, former federal minister Najmuddin Khan, former chief secretary KP & Chairman WAPDA, Shakeel Durrani and brothers and other family members of the writer and a large number of people from all segments of society attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Peshawar Chief Minister Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Business Education WAPDA Hotel United States Zia-ul-Haq Mohammad Nawaz Shakeel April Commerce Textile Dictator Family All From Government Berger Paints Pakistan Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects ..

Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects in Shiraz Terrorist Attack

1 minute ago
 Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs.53 ..

Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs.53 billion

1 minute ago
 Ashrafi pleads justice for slain Arshad Sharif's f ..

Ashrafi pleads justice for slain Arshad Sharif's family sans politicking

1 minute ago
 Whelan's Family Says 'Devastated' by US-Russia Pri ..

Whelan's Family Says 'Devastated' by US-Russia Prisoner Swap Leaving Behind Paul

1 minute ago
 Youth dies after falling into gorge while feeding ..

Youth dies after falling into gorge while feeding monkeys in Changla Gali

11 minutes ago
 US to Send Infantry Company, HIMARS Platoon to Est ..

US to Send Infantry Company, HIMARS Platoon to Estonia - Estonian Defense Minist ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.