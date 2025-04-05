Salim Saifullah visits Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania Akora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Former Federal minister, Salim Saifullah Khan on Saturday visited Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania Akora and offered condolences to Moulana Abdul Haq, the son of Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq.

He also offered fateha and prayed to rest the departed soul of Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq in eternal abode with peace.

Moulana Rashid-ul-Haq, Moulana Yousaf Shah and former aide of CM, Malik Riaz were also present.

Salim Saifullah also highlighted the services of Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq and said that his contributions for promotion of islam would always be remembered.