(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seasoned politician and known business personality of Pakistan, Former Senator Salim Saifullah Khan while launching his autobiography has stressed upon countrymen to think above personal benefits, make national interest as priority of life and concentrate on development of the country through sincere collective efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Seasoned politician and known business personality of Pakistan, Former Senator Salim Saifullah Khan while launching his autobiography has stressed upon countrymen to think above personal benefits, make national interest as priority of life and concentrate on development of the country through sincere collective efforts.

The 315 pages autobiography titled as `Zindagi Tera Shukria' (Thanks to Life) in urdu language was formally launched here at a ceremony attended by people from different walks of life including politicians, intellectuals, bureaucrats, writers and media men.

Former Chairman Senate, Wasim Sajjad was chief guest while the ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen (R), Ali Kuli Khan Khattak.

Former Chief Minister KP, Aftab Sherpao, Senator Farhat Ullah Babar, Former Chief Secretary KP, Shakeel Durani, Former Governor KP, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Former Federal Minister, Anwar Saifullah Khan, and Hamayun Khan were also present on the occasion.

This is the fourth autobiography book penned by Saifullah family the first by Aslam Khan Khattak, former Interior Minister, second book Begum Kulsoom Saifullah `My Solo Flight' and the third by Anwar Saifullah Khan titled `Me and my Pakistan'.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, Salim Saifullah said he has written all of his observations he notices during his political career spanning more than four decades.

The crux of the book as defined by Salim Saifullah was the `concentration of countrymen on making our country corruption free which has become the biggest pandemic of current time'.

He said we all have to think above our personal benefits and make plans for the development and prosperity of the nation than we can succeed otherwise the condition will keep on heading from bad to worse with each passing day.

Expressing his views on the book, Senator Farhat Ullah Babar said the title of the book reflects the character of the writer and the content of the book as Salim Saifullah has started his writing with an expression of his great fullness to Allah Almighty by saying that Thanks to Life.

He said by writing the book Salim Saifullah has paid the debit of his political career.

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Sherpao said after reading the book he realized that this has been written by Salim Saifullah Khan by heart and there is no ghostwriter behind the activity.

He mentioned the contribution made by Saifullah family in the development of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

Sherpao said the construction of Kurram Tangi dam is a very big contribution of Salim Safiullah and his brothers to the people of the Southern districts of KP.

He also recalled different issues of national interest including the renaming of the province, the construction of the Kalabagh dam and the bold stance taken by Saifullah brothers over these.

He urged Salim Saifullah to also make some mention regarding measures for the upgradation of KP in the coming edition of the book.

Former Chairman Senator, Waseem Sajjad commended the simple style and language of the book making it easy and interesting for the readers.

He termed `Thanks to Life' as a very comprehensive book and a big contribution to biographies of political personalities of Pakistan.

Lt. Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan also termed the book as most interesting which he said once started and did not close till reading it in full.

Former Governor KP, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra and Former Chief Secretary KP, Shakeel Durrani also spoke on the occasion.