Salma Begum For Co-curricular Activities At Schools For Physical, Mental Growth

Salma Begum for co-curricular activities at schools for physical, mental growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat Ushar Social Welfare Special education and Women Empowerment Salma Begum on Tuesday said that co-curricular activities are very important for children physical and mental development.

She said that children are a national asset and future of the nation, adding these children will play an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

She expressed these views in a fun fair held at Model Institute for State Children Zamong Kor (ZK) Charsadda, organized by ZK administration here.

The caretaker special assistant visited different stalls in the fun fair set up by the children wherein various handmade items were displayed.

Salma Begum said that co-curricular activities always play a pivotal role in nourishment of the children as it not only provides a sense of amusement to the children but also enable them to learn how to sustain in society.

She further said that arranging co-curricular activities for the children is to develop tolerance as well as spirit to respect the opinion of others.

She added that the caretaker provincial government will take steps to provide all the facilities in the established government institutions for the destitute and orphaned children of the society.

