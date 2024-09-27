Open Menu

Salma Lauds PM, CM For Controlling Kitchen Item Prices, Achieving Single-digit Inflation Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Salma lauds PM, CM for controlling kitchen item prices, achieving single-digit inflation rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister Task Force on Price Control Punjab, Salma Butt Friday credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz for achieving a single-digit inflation rate and effectively controlling kitchen item prices which is a significant milestone for the welfare of citizens.

Citizens in Punjab are reaping the benefits of a single-digit inflation rate, which is a remarkable achievement for the government, she said while talking to ptv news channel.

This milestone is particularly significant given the challenges many countries face in maintaining low inflation rates, she added.

This accomplishment is a testament to the effective governance and leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, who has a reputation for being a diligent administrator, particularly during his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab, she admired.

Under the leadership of Maryum Nawaz Sharif, Punjab witnessed notable development in key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and industry, she mentioned.

Responding to a question, she said we are launching a series of surprise visits to assess citizen satisfaction with price control measures as initiative is part of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's broader vision to tackle inflation and is being implemented under the direct guidance of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

She said that citizens in Punjab are expressing satisfaction with the current prices of essential items, including wheat flour, tea, and bakery products, during surprise visits.

The government's commitment to controlling inflation and promoting economic stability is a welcome development for citizens and this positive trend is expected to continue in the coming days, she expressed confidence.

