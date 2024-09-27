- Home
- Pakistan
- Salma lauds PM, CM for controlling kitchen item prices, achieving single-digit inflation rate
Salma Lauds PM, CM For Controlling Kitchen Item Prices, Achieving Single-digit Inflation Rate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister Task Force on Price Control Punjab, Salma Butt Friday credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz for achieving a single-digit inflation rate and effectively controlling kitchen item prices which is a significant milestone for the welfare of citizens.
Citizens in Punjab are reaping the benefits of a single-digit inflation rate, which is a remarkable achievement for the government, she said while talking to ptv news channel.
This milestone is particularly significant given the challenges many countries face in maintaining low inflation rates, she added.
This accomplishment is a testament to the effective governance and leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, who has a reputation for being a diligent administrator, particularly during his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab, she admired.
Under the leadership of Maryum Nawaz Sharif, Punjab witnessed notable development in key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and industry, she mentioned.
Responding to a question, she said we are launching a series of surprise visits to assess citizen satisfaction with price control measures as initiative is part of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's broader vision to tackle inflation and is being implemented under the direct guidance of the Chief Minister of Punjab.
She said that citizens in Punjab are expressing satisfaction with the current prices of essential items, including wheat flour, tea, and bakery products, during surprise visits.
The government's commitment to controlling inflation and promoting economic stability is a welcome development for citizens and this positive trend is expected to continue in the coming days, she expressed confidence.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority visits CPO Office1 minute ago
-
Two-month dry spell on horizon as monsoon nears end: Chief Meteorologist51 minutes ago
-
OPF set up 24 educational institutions in country, more than 17000 students studying51 minutes ago
-
Two including a woman killed51 minutes ago
-
Jewelery shop robbed1 hour ago
-
Ayub Medical Institution raises concerns over NHA drainage plans1 hour ago
-
TMA, WSSCA sanitation staff stages protest against non-approval of salary increase1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors1 hour ago
-
IHC orders immediate reopening of Tandoori Junction hotel1 hour ago
-
PM to address UNGA 79th session today1 hour ago
-
PWD store in Rawalpindi caught in massive fire2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes 61 kg drugs in six operations2 hours ago