Salma Suleman Takes Charge As DC Khanewal
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Salma Suleman, the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Khanewal, has officially assumed her duties.
Upon taking charge, she conducted an introductory meeting with staff and officers, during which she was briefed on the district's affairs.
In her initial address, Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman emphasized her commitment to public service, directing the district administration to fully implement an open-door policy. She described her posting as a challenge and highlighted her top priority for resolving public grievances.
She announced a zero-tolerance policy for issues like sewerage, sanitation, infrastructure development, and the removal of encroachments. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of aligning district governance with the Punjab Government’s vision of good governance, promising effective strategies and comprehensive planning to address public concerns.
Her proactive approach and focus on service delivery set an encouraging tone for the administration’s future efforts in the district.
Recent Stories
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Industries Minister agrees with Surgical Industry Estate proposal2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful Intelligence-Based Operation in Kulachi2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting to review actions against illegal sale of LPG12 minutes ago
-
NA body for stronger vehicle emission standards to combat air quality decline12 minutes ago
-
Post-mortem of elephant "Sonu" conducted12 minutes ago
-
CPDI observes International Anti-Corruption Day12 minutes ago
-
MNAs Jamal Shah, Jamal Raisani call on Speaker Balochistan Assembly12 minutes ago
-
Child emergency facility to be provided soon in district hospitals: Imran Nazir12 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat foundation provides relief good for Kurram district victims22 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal, Hanif Abbasi jointly prompt action to address Rawalpindi City’s issues22 minutes ago
-
NAB observes Int'l Anti-Corruption Day 202422 minutes ago
-
IHC allows journalist to travel abroad32 minutes ago