Salma Suleman Takes Charge As DC Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Salma Suleman takes charge as DC Khanewal

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Salma Suleman, the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Khanewal, has officially assumed her duties.

Upon taking charge, she conducted an introductory meeting with staff and officers, during which she was briefed on the district's affairs.

In her initial address, Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman emphasized her commitment to public service, directing the district administration to fully implement an open-door policy. She described her posting as a challenge and highlighted her top priority for resolving public grievances.

She announced a zero-tolerance policy for issues like sewerage, sanitation, infrastructure development, and the removal of encroachments. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of aligning district governance with the Punjab Government’s vision of good governance, promising effective strategies and comprehensive planning to address public concerns.

Her proactive approach and focus on service delivery set an encouraging tone for the administration’s future efforts in the district.

