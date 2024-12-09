Salma Sulman assumes charges as DC

KHANIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Salma Sulman here on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner of the district.

The concerned officials gave briefing to the new deputy commissioner in introductory meeting.

She said “Open door policy" would be implemented fully, adding the poeple’s issues would be resolved on priority in the district.

The DC pointed out she would adopt “Zero tolerance policy” regarding resolving sewerage, cleanliness, encroachments and other issues in the district.

Under Punjab government’s vision “Good Governance” the district administration would device effective strategy to resolve public problems.

