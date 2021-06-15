ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Family of Pakistani-origin victims of deadly attack in Ontario, Canada Tuesday expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar for their support at the time of great tragedy.

Family of late Salman Afzaal, in a press statement, said that they continued to be humbled by the support, had received, during this very difficult time.

"We are grateful to those who paid their respects to our loved ones in the days following the horrific event that took place on June 6th and to those who attended this Saturday's funeral service," the statement said.

The light in this very dark time had been seeing people from across Canada and around the world united to condemn racism and hate. "This has been a great comfort to us all," the family's statement said.

Today, the statement said, new terror charges were laid against the man who struck down the family.

The family also thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Opposition Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath, leaders of all major political parties and members of the parliament and the people who also extended support.